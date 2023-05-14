PPP decides to participate in PDM’s sit-in outside SC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s sit-in outside Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference the PPP leaders Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Faisal Karim Kundi said that Supreme Court has refused to constitute a full court for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections that’s why PPP will participate in the protest outside Supreme Court.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the nation needs a judiciary that makes a decision irrespective of their personal likes and dislikes, and who can work for the supremacy of law and constitution.

He maintained that when the PTI chairman was summoned before the court on May 11, he was an accused at that time. On what basis the Chief Justice declared Imran Khan’s arrest illegal?

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) started preparing for a sit-in outside Supreme Court (SC), as political crisis intensifies in the country. The rally will go from Lahore to Islamabad to participate in the protest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM head Maulana Fazl had announced a sit-in outside the apex court on May 12 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was granted bail in several cases against him from Islamabad High Court a day after his release on the orders of a Supreme Court bench.