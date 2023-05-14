Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejects to change venue of PDM protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rejected the federal government’s request to change the venue of tomorrow’s protest, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Federal Minister Ishaq Dar and Rana Sanaullah met Maulana Fazlur Rehman today and appealed to not stage a protest outside the Supreme Court (SC) tomorrow.

Ishaq Dar said that the law and order situation had deteriorated a few days ago and the federal government wants PDM to hold protest at D-Chowk instead of the Supreme Court (SC).

Maulana Fazl rejected the government’s request and said that they had already made the announcement for the venue and the decision will be made by the nation.

He said that convoys have departed for Islamabad and the PDM workers will hold a peaceful protest.

Earlier, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sought the local district administration’s permission to hold a sit-in outside Supreme Court premises in Islamabad.

As per details, the ruling coalition party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted an application for public rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

The application, a copy of which is available with ARY News, states that the ruling party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wishes to “hold a public gathering at D-Chowk, Islamabad on Monday at 10am”.

Former minister and PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry confirmed that an application on the matter had been submitted to the concerned authorities.

“PML-N workers from across Islamabad will fully participate in the protest,” he said.

PDM head Maulana Fazl had announced sit-in outside the apex court on May 12 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was granted bail in several cases against him from Islamabad High Court a day after his release on the orders of a Supreme Court bench.