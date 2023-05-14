Rana Sanaullah asks nation to reject Imran Khan via power of vote

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asked the nation to reject Imran Khan through the power of the vote, otherwise, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief would bring disaster to the country, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Rana Sanullah along with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed a press conference in Islamabad today.

He alleged that Imran Khan is evil and he would bring disaster to the country if he is not stopped by the nation through the power of the vote. He added that petrol bombs and slingshots were manufactured at the same locations and later distributed among the PTI protestors across the country.

Sanaullah said that the PTI chief brought a disaster to the country in terms of violent protests after getting a chance. He added that they already knew what is going to have happened in the country but the nationals have realised the reality now.

He said that the violent protests were just a trailer of Imran Khan’s politics of hatred and the country suffered major damage due to the ‘terrorism’. The ‘terrorists’ torched Yadgar-e-Shuhada and gave specific targets to the people for staging protests.

“We thought that the protestors are common citizens who will return after holding demonstrations. Later, we got information that those people who attacked Corps Commander Lahore’s house were trained terrorists. The attackers had been given special training about the spots eight months ago.”

The interior minister said that PTI should be banned after the violent protests and riots.

Regarding the corruption case against the PTI chief, Sanaullah claimed that Khan had admitted to receive Rs60 billion in his bank account via his procedure. He added that the illegal money was confiscated which was due to be deposited to the national exchequer.

The money was deposited to a property tycoon’s account instead of the Supreme Court (SC). “Why Imran Khan and his wife are the only people in the [Al-Qadir] trust? In that trust, Imran Khan is possessing superior powers which cannot be held by someone in inherited property.”

Rana Sanaullah alleged that the former premier looted Rs60 billion belonging to the exchequer and deceived his federal cabinet. The former premier should make Al-Qadir trust a public welfare trust, he added.

Commenting on the upcoming protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, Rana Sanullah said that a large number of people are willing to attend the demonstration.

“Islamabad administration expressed fear that it would be difficult for them to control the protestors in Red Zone.”

“Following directives of the prime minister, we met Maulana Fazlur Rehman and requested him to hold a protest outside the Red Zone.”

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest will be attended by a large number of people and they requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman to hold the demonstration outside the Red Zone.