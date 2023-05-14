Karachi police arrest father, son for setting Rangers picket on fire

Karachi police in action arrested a father and his son, who torched a Rangers picket in the port city on May 9, following the arrest of Imran Khan by NAB in the Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The arrest was made by Karachi East police on a tip-off from Gulistan-e-Jauhar block 13. Abdul Majeed and his son Huzaifa were arrested for torching Rangers picket and other properties at Shahrah-e-Faisal during May 9 protests, termed ‘Black Day’ by Pakistan Army forces.

The police said the father and son were booked under terrorism charges.

Abdul Hameed in his video statement in police custody, confessed to setting Rangers’ picket on fire after being provoked by the Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf leadership.

The video of torching the picket was recorded by my son Huzaifa, Abdul Hameed said and added it was made viral on his direction.

Abdul Hameed regretted his action of setting properties on fire.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a suspect involved in attack on the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi during protests following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources told ARY News that the police have arrested the suspect – identified as Idrees – for his alleged involvement in attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ).