Suspect involved in attack on GHQ arrested

RAWALPINDI: The police on Saturday arrested a suspect involved in attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi during protests following arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the police have arrested the suspect – identified as Idrees – for his alleged involvement in attack on military’s General Headquarters (GHQ).

Sources claimed that the arrested suspect – who was identified through videos on social media – was an employee of local government.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a former PTI Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) from Toba Tek Singh, Javed Akram.

The PTI leader’s family members claimed that Akram’s son and daughter-in-law were also arrested from premises of Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a statement, the police said the arrested individuals were in arson of Corps Commander House.

The development came after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to arrest all culprits and attackers behind the vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations within 72 hours.

“All the culprits, planners, instigators, and attackers involved in the vandalism should be arrested in the next 72 hours,” he said and added, “This is a critical task that requires swift action to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.”

Earlier in the day, the Rawalpindi police constituted a special investigation team to probe the attack on the main gate of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) by ‘violent protesters’.

The special investigation team – constituted to probe the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi – will be headed by Rawalpindi SSP (Investigation) Zunaira Azfar.

The committee also comprises the SDPO Cantt, SDPO City as well as the SHOs of RA Bazaar, Westridge, and Civil Lines police stations. The in-charge of the Investigation Support Unit will also be a part of the committee.