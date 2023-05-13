Special team constituted to probe attack on GHQ

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police on Saturday constituted a special investigation team to probe the attack on the main gate of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) by ‘violent protesters’ following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the special investigation team – constituted to probe the attack on General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi – will be headed by Rawalpindi SSP (Investigation) Zunaira Azfar.

The committee also comprises the SDPO Cantt, SDPO City as well as the SHOs of RA Bazaar, Westridge, and Civil Lines police stations. The in-charge of the Investigation Support Unit will also be a part of the committee.

The committee will assist in the investigation of the case through technical and human intelligence sources. The investigation team will probe the incident in the light of the cases and submit a report.

A case of the attack on the GHQ gate was registered at the RA Bazaar police station. PTI workers, including former provincial minister Raja Basharat, were nominated in the case.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Rawalpindi police registered 17 cases over violent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Around 250 PTI workers were arrested in overall 17 cases.

“Eighty party workers have been produced before anti-terrorism court in violent protest cases,” police officials said. “All arrested PTI workers have been sent to Adiala Jail on 14 days’ judicial remand,” according to police.

Raja Basharat, Fayyaz Chohan, Wasiq Qayyum and other party leaders and workers have been nominated in cases pertaining to recent violent protest after arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.