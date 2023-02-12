Differently-abled man killed, burnt in Narowal

NAROWAL: A differently-abled man was killed by unidentified suspects in the vicinity of Pejowali village, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, some unidentified suspects allegedly killed and burnt the body of a differently-abled man namely Saqib in Pejowali village located on the outskirts of Raya Khas police station.

In a statement, the police officials stated that there are visible signs of torture on the body of the victim and a forensic team was called for further investigation.

In 2021, A violent mob on Friday burned to death a differently-abled man in Charsadda after he was blamed for killing a man in a firing incident, ARY NEWS reported.

Police while detailing the entire episode said that the incident occurred within the remits of the city police station in Charsadda where a differently-abled man allegedly opened fire on a man, killing him on the spot.

The victim was identified as Shah Sawar.

A violent mob later gathered outside the residence of the suspect and set his home on fire. “The suspect and his mother took refuge at the top of the home,” the police said adding that the differently-abled man later died of his burn wounds while his mother was shifted to a hospital in a critical situation.

