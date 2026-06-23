Islamabad: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq to one month in prison and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 for failing to submit the challan in a case related to the PTI protest held on October 4, 2024.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra handed down the sentence after expressing strong displeasure over the prolonged delay in the submission of the challan despite repeated court notices.

According to court proceedings, Islamabad Police repeatedly failed to submit the investigation report in the case, prompting the court to take action against the senior police officer.

The judge noted that DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq did not appear before the court in person despite being summoned. Consequently, the court ordered one month imprisonment along with a fine of Rs100,000.

The case pertains to a protest held on October 4, 2024, which led to the registration of a criminal case against PTI leaders and protesters at Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station.

PTI’s Barrister Gohar welcomes PM’s offer of dialogue

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar welcomed the prime minister’s offer of dialogue, adding that the political talks are the solution of political problems.

Talking here PTI leader said that there is the need of political tolerance and dialogu and not confrontation.

The opposition party’s leader called for serious beginning of the dialogue. “Ban over meetings with the PTI’s founder in jail has been a matter of concern,” he said.

“We request for allowing the family’s meeting with the party’s founder, this will improve the political environment,” Barrister Gohar said.

“In the politics no one can be minussed,” PTI leader remarked. “Sending opponents to jails is not a democratic behaviour”, he said. “There is the need of political tolerance and dialogu, it is not the time of confrontation”.