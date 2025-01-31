Digga D jailed for drug supply, lawyer expresses disappointment

The lawyer for drill rapper Digga D, who was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for drug supply, has expressed disappointment that the rapper will have to take time off from making music.

Digga D, whose real name is Rhys Herbert, was found guilty of supplying 45kg of cannabis after being arrested during an Instagram livestream.

The rapper, 24, had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to the importation and supply of the class B drug.

During the trial, his lawyer highlighted Digga D’s musical career as a positive aspect of his life, saying it was “sad and disappointing” that the rapper would lose at least a year of his productive working life behind bars.

Read More: Late singer Liam Payne to be seen as judge on Netflix show

Herbert, from Notting Hill, west London, was arrested on February 21 last year near Lincoln while livestreaming on Instagram.

In a two-day trial, prosecutors claimed Digga D played a role in supplying up to 60kg of cannabis, a charge he denied.

Rapper Digga D appeared at Lincoln Crown Court via video link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs. Judge Simon Hirst told him that he was “satisfied” that Digga D had been in possession of 50.65kg of cannabis and had sold at least 45kg for profit.

The judge noted that Digga D had been involved in the drug supply operation over seven months, from January to July 2023. As a result, D was sentenced to nearly four years in prison, with the possibility of serving half of the sentence in custody.

Defending the rapper, James Scobie KC described the drug supply charge as the rapper’s first offense in relation to drugs.

He argued that Digga D was not running a large-scale operation, but rather directed a single person to collect drugs.

Scobie stated that Digga was more of a “one-man band” in the operation, and noted that the rapper had a legitimate side to his life as a performer and writer with international recognition.

Regardless of Scobie’s arguments Digga’s time in jail for drug supply will likely affect his career and personal life significantly.