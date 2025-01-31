Late singer Liam Payne to be seen as judge on Netflix show

Late ‘One Direction’ singer Liam Payne will be seen as one of the judges on Netflix’s talent show ‘Building the Band’.

In his first major posthumous project, British singer Liam Payne will be a judge on Netflix’s upcoming talent show, called ‘Building the Band’, the streaming giant has announced only months after the untimely demise of the ‘One Direction’ star.

A reality-based talent hunt show for aspiring singers, showcases them competing to make their own band, aiming to be the next big thing in the music world. Filming for the project before his untimely passing last year, Payne was joined by Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger as the judges, whereas, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys served as the host of the series.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions from fans after his tragic death, which sent shockwaves across the industry and his fans last year.

For the unversed, British popstar Payne fell to death last October, from the third-floor balcony of his room in Casa Sur Hotel, located in Palermo, Buenos Aires.

Argentine police charged three of the five involved in his death with manslaughter and the other two for supplying Payne with illegal drugs.