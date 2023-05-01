Digital census completed in Sindh’s 21 districts

KARACHI: The enumerators have completed the first-ever digital and overall seventh population and housing census in 21 districts across Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the population and housing census process has been completed in 21 districts of Sindh after which the province has seen a significant increase since the last census conducted in 2017, crossing 54.9 million in the total population of the province.

Meanwhile, Karachi, the largest city in Sindh, has surpassed a population of 17.8 million, with an increase of over 1.8 million compared to the census conducted in 2017.

Furthermore, the partial work of the census process has been completed in two districts, while the process is still underway in seven other districts and two tehsils.

The authorities have assured that the census process will continue until May 15 in Karachi, ensuring that every citizen is counted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government has failed to complete the digital census process and made an extension for the fifth time.

After another extension, the digital census process will be concluded on May 15 now.

The population census was due to be concluded in early April but it was extended four times earlier.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the seventh population census and first digital census of the country is underway.

He said that some political parties raised objections to the digital census and the government invited the stakeholders to brief them.

