Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah hints at rejecting digital census results

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has hinted at rejecting the results of the digital census if the reservations of the province are not addressed by the federal government, ARY News reported on Sunday.

To highlight Sindh’s reservations on digital census, CM Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter to Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal. He stated that high rate of population was recorded in talukas and tehsils.

He said that the Sindh government has reservations over freezing the population count of tehsils and villages. CM Shah added that Sindh’s reservations are not being heard by the federal government.

The chief minister said that Sindh will not accept the census results if reservations are not addressed.

Earlier, the federal government failed to complete the digital census process once again and made an extension for the fifth time.

READ: RECENT CENSUS DATA REVEALS KARACHI’S POPULATION ONLY GREW BY 1.1M

After another extension, the digital census process will be concluded on May 15 now.

The population census was due to be concluded in early April but it was extended four times earlier.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that the seventh population census and first digital census of the country is underway. He said that some political parties raised objections to the digital census and the government invited the stakeholders to brief them.

He added that it seems that all people from far-flung areas were not counted and houses in some areas are being spotted through Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO). The latest extension was made to reach the remaining people not counted in the census.

Iqbal said that the government will remove the fault lines and appealed to the nationals to actively take part in the census.

Comments