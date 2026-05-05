PESHAWAR: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi has officially inaugurated the Digital Driving Licence system, marking a major step toward the digitisation of public services in the province, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the initiative is aligned with the broader vision of digital governance and aims to streamline the issuance of driving licences through a fully paperless process.

The newly introduced Digital Driving Licence system is designed to ensure greater transparency, efficiency, and convenience for citizens. Officials stated that the transition to a driving licence framework will significantly reduce delays while improving service delivery standards across the province.

According to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Digital Driving Licence initiative is a key milestone in its reform agenda, which focuses on e-governance, online service delivery, and digital payment systems.

The system has already entered its pilot phase, during which 19,966 learner licences and 2,212 permanent licences have been issued.

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Citizens can now apply for a driving licence through the “Dastak” mobile application and official web portal without visiting physical offices. The platform integrates advanced features, including AI-based facial recognition, online medical certification, QR code verification, and a centralized database to enhance security and accuracy.

Authorities emphasised that the driving licence system reflects a shift towards modern governance, aiming to provide citizens with faster, more accessible, and transparent licensing services.

The rollout of the Digital Driving Licence is expected to gradually replace traditional manual processes across the province.