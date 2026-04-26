Islamabad Traffic Police has made its driving license process completely paperless in a move aimed at improving efficiency and public convenience.

Inspector General Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi formally inaugurated the paperless licensing system and reviewed all newly established digital counters, issuing directions regarding its implementation.

According to the IG, the initiative has been introduced to facilitate citizens and prevent unnecessary loss of valuable time. He noted that previously, applicants were required to provide multiple documents, including medical forms and photographs.

Under the new system, citizens are no longer required to bring any documents, photocopies, or photographs. From medical assessment through to the issuance of licenses, the entire process has now been fully digitised and paperless, the IG added.

He informed that soon the system of licensing fee would also be digitalized. “Now citizens only bring their computerized national identity cards with them and obtain their licenses,” he concluded.

Earlier this year, the Sindh government made pre-license driving training compulsory for anyone seeking a driving license in the province.

The decision came during the 50th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Policy Board chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The board approved multiple projects in the education, transport, and tourism sectors.

In a major step to improve road safety, professional driving standards and overseas employability, the Board approved a project to establish Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV) and Light Transport Vehicle (LTV) Driver Training Schools across Sindh under a PPP framework.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2025, makes pre-licensing training mandatory for HTV and LTV applicants, and licensing authorities can process applications only after completion of certified pre-licence training from recognised institutions.