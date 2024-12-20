Diljit Dosanjh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun

Riding on the newest high of his career, with the massive success of his global Dil-Luminati Tour, Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has surpassed Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and South-Indian superstar Allu Arjun to lead the list of UK’s Top 50 Asian Celebrities.

Currently at the new peak of his career, both as an actor and an international musician, Diljit Dosanjh has claimed another feat to his credit, becoming the Top Asian celebrity in the UK list, ahead of big names like last year’s headliner Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Priyanka Chopra and Arijit Singh among others.

Following the ‘Lover’ hitmaker are; singer Charli XCX, and actors Allu Arjun, Dev Patel and Priyanka Chopra in the next four positions. Tamil cinema icon Thalapathy Vijay took the 6th spot, ahead of Indian singer Arijit Singh.

Other Indian celebrities on the list include Prabhas in 14th with Rajkummar Rao next, as well Kartik Aaryan (25th), Amitabh Bachchan (26th), Alia Bhatt (30th), Shah Rukh Khan (32nd), and Hrithik Roshan (47th).

Notably, Dosanjh had two Bollywood and one Punjabi release, ‘Crew’, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ this year, with all of them emerging as commercial and critical hits.

Meanwhile, on the music front, the 40-year-old is currently in India’s financial capital Mumbai, with his sold-out Dil-Luminati Tour. The Indian leg of the ongoing tour will conclude in Guwahati next week, on December 29.

Reacting to the milestone, Dosanjh simply reposted a screengrab of news on his Instagram stories with his track ‘Born To Shine’.

