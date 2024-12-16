Diljit Dosanjh says ‘won’t do shows in India’ until THIS happens

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh refuses to hold any more of his concerts in his home country India, until a major issue is resolved.

While performing at the 34 Sector Exhibition Ground, in Chandigarh, on Saturday night, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to address the lack of concert infrastructure in India and vowed to not perform in the country again until it would be resolved completely.

In the clip from the concert, which surfaced on social media yesterday, Dosanjh can be heard saying in Punjabi, “I want to tell the designated authorities that India does not have the infrastructure for live shows.”

“This is a big revenue-generating space. It also gives livelihood to many. Please focus on this space as well,” requested the ‘Lover’ hitmaker and added, “I will try to set up a stage in the middle while the crowd is distributed around it (to improve the concert experience).”

“I will not perform shows here until things improve here. Instead of troubling us, improve the infrastructure,” he warned in the end.

As for the ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit Dosanjh will next take his sold-out concert shows to Mumbai, before concluding the Indian leg in Guwahati, on December 29.