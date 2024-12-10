‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai’: Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Indore concert to Rahat Indori

Amid protests by the Bajrang Dal calling for the cancellation of Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Indore, the Punjabi singer dedicated the event to late Urdu poet Rahat Indori, a beloved resident of the city.

In response to the protests, the Punjabi star invoked Indori’s most famous ghazal “Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai” (Hindustan isn’t anyone’s property) at his Dil-Luminati tour concert Sunday.

The ghazal goes: “Agar khilaaf hain hone do, Jaan thodi hai. Ye sab dhua hai asmaan thodi hai. sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti mein/ kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (If they oppose, let them, it’s not life at stake. This is just smoke, not the sky at stake. This land has seen sacrifices from everyone/ Hindustan is not anyone’s property)”.

The Bajrang Dal approached the Indore police to stop the concert, alleging Dosanjh’s past “anti-national remarks” and his alleged support for Khalistan.

Bajrang Dal leader Avinash Kaushal stated: “We will not allow such a person to hold an event in the city of Maa Ahilya. If the event still takes place, we will protest in our own way.”

During the concert, Diljit Dosanjh refrained from directly addressing the Bajrang Dal but tackled other controversies, including allegations of his concert tickets being sold in black.

“How is it an artist’s fault that a Rs 10 ticket is sold for Rs 100?” he asked, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh also recited another of Rahat Indori’s ghazals during the concert: “‘Mere hujre mein nahin aur kahi par rakh do/aasmaan laaye ho le aao zameen par rakh do/ab kahaan dhoondne jaaoge hamaare qaateel aap to qatal ka ilzaam humeen par rakh do (Not in my hut, keep it somewhere else. You have brought heaven, bring it and keep it on the earth. Sir, where will you now go to find out the killer. You should blame us for the murder’. So, to all media people, blame me as much as you can I have no fear of being defamed)’”.