Diljit Dosanjh reveals his secret to navigate stress

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh reveals his secret hack to navigate the stress of day-to-day problems during the latest show of his Dil-Luminati Concert Tour.

While performing at Suryakant Kakade Farms in Kothrud, Pune, on Sunday, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to highlight the benefits of yoga to his audience, while also revealing the positive impacts it had proved on his own life.

In the clip from the concert, shared on his Instagram handle, on Tuesday, Dosanjh stressed that yoga is neither exercise nor is it about stretching, but it is a spiritual journey which aligns a person.

Further speaking about the benefits, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker quipped that he is no monk but believes that yoga can help a person achieve their goals better, irrespective of their occupation.

“Musibate toh ayengi, tension toh ayengi life mein. Mere ko jitni tension roz aati hai main bata bhi nahi sakta aapko kya kya tension aati hai roz. Toh jitna bada kaam utni badi tension (Problems will come, tension will be there in life. The tension that I face every day, I can’t even tell you what all I face on a daily basis. So the bigger the work, the bigger the tension),” he confessed and shared that yoga has helped him in his journey as well as it simply aligned his path.

Concluding the message, Dosanjh urged everyone particularly youth to start practising yoga.

About his Dil-Luminati concert tour, Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted the hotly-anticipated Indian leg from the capital city last month. The two-gig Delhi stop was followed by a show each in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Pune.

The singer will next take his sold-out tour to five more cities including Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Mumbai, before concluding it in Guwahati, on December 29.