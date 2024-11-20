Diljit Dosanjh calls out balcony audience watching his concert for free

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh paused the Ahmedabad show of his Dil-Luminati tour over the weekend to playfully call out the free balcony audience enjoying his concert without tickets.

While performing at Ahmedabad’s GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City in Gandhinagar on Sunday, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh stopped his concert midway to address the unpaid audience, who was enjoying his concert from the balcony of their hotel rooms, with a direct view of the stadium.

In a clip shared by one of the singer’s fan pages on Instagram, Dosanjh is heard saying, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bara accha view hai yaar. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (The ones who are sitting on the hotel balcony and enjoying the performance, it’s great for you isn’t it. These hotel people proved to be smarter).”

“Without tickets, haan?” he questioned before the camera panned towards the balcony with the free audience and the ‘Lover’ hitmaker continued with his performance.

Reacting to the viral video, a social user mentioned, “They paid more than the ticket price,” while another revealed, “That hotel cost around 1 lakh on that day.”

“Hotel ke room ka rate unki 1 tickets se 5x hai (Hotel room’s rate is five times higher than the ticket price)”, shared one more.

Notably, Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted the hotly-anticipated Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour from the capital city last month. The two-gig Delhi stop was followed by a show in Jaipur before he headed to Abu Dhabi for the UAE leg last weekend.

The Punjabi music sensation has returned to his home country.

After performing in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad over the weekend, the singer will now take his sold-out tour to six more cities including Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore and Chandigarh, before concluding it in Guwahati, on December 29.