After legal notice, Diljit Dosanjh blasts Bollywood stars for promoting alcohol

After the Telangana government restricted him from singing songs promoting alcohol at the Dil-Luminati tour’s Hyderabad show, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh slammed Bollywood stars for doing the same and challenged the government to ban liquor.

Ahead of his show on Friday, the organizers of Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour received a notice from the government of Telangana, banning the singer from performing songs which promote alcohol, drugs and violence during his gig at GMR Arena of Hyderabad, India, on November 15.

Dosanjh tweaked the lyrics of his songs before he put up an amazing show and entertained the concertgoers to the fullest despite the restrictions.

As the ‘Lover’ hitmaker headed to Ahmedabad next with his sold-out Dil-Luminati Tour, he challenged the government to ban liquor across the country and even went on to target Bollywood celebrities, who appear in liquor commercials, in his attack.

In the clip shared on the official Instagram handle of Dosanjh, the singer addressed the crowd at GIFT City Gandhinagar when he revealed that he has not been served with any notice ahead of the Ahmedabad show, yet he is not going to sing any songs with lyrics promoting alcohol. “Even today, I won’t sing any song about alcohol. That’s because Gujarat is a dry state,” he reasoned. “It’s very easy for me to tweak the songs. Main khud sharab nahi peeta (I don’t drink alcohol). It’s very easy for me.”

Dosanjh continued to share a recent incident where he was targeted by a TV anchor, who also called out his fans for supporting the singer despite his songs frequently promoting alcohol. “I never personally called anyone and asked if they drink. I’m just singing a song,” he added. “Bollywood has plenty of songs about alcohol, and I might have one or two. That’s it. Bollywood artists do advertisements for alcohol, but Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t. Don’t mess with me. Wherever I go, I do my performance and leave. Why are you messing with me?”

The ‘Chamkila’ star went on to challenge the government to ban liquor sales countrywide and turn all states into dry states.

“Let’s start a movement—if all states ban liquor consumption completely, I will never sing a song about alcohol again in my entire life. Is this possible? It’s a huge revenue. During COVID, everything was closed except liquor shops. You can’t fool the youth. If not a complete ban, then at least declare a dry day in your state on the day of my performance, and I will refrain from singing any alcohol-related song,” he questioned.

As for the Dil-Luminati tour, the Punjabi music sensation is set to take his sold-out tour to Lucknow next, followed by Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore and Chandigarh, before concluding it in Guwahati, on December 29.

