Diljit Dosanjh offers apology to fans at Dil-luminati tour

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh offered an apology to the attendees of his Dil-luminati concert tour over the fake ticket scam.

During his latest show of the Dil-luminati tour, at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in the Sitapura area of Rajasthan’s capital on Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh apologised to any concertgoers who fell prey to the fake ticket scam of his concert tour.

Addressing the crowd, Dosanjh said, “If anyone has been affected by a ticket scam, I apologise. We are not responsible for this.”

“Authorities are looking into the matter,” added the ‘Naina’ hitmaker, urging the fans to only buy tickets from the authorized seller.

Dosanjh continued, “Our tickets sold out so fast, even we didn’t get to know.”

It is pertinent to note here that the concert organizers have repeatedly warned fans not to buy their concert tickets from anywhere but the authorized seller.

Even then, a number of fans had bought fake tickets for his twin concerts in Delhi, only to be left disappointed last week, when they were turned away by the security at the venue, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Notably, Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted the hotly-anticipated Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour from the capital city last week. The two-gig Delhi stop was followed by a show in Jaipur this weekend. He will take his sold-out tour to eight more cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore and Chandigarh, before concluding it in Guwahati on December 29.