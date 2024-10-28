web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 28, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Diljit Dosanjh wins the internet as he fulfilled little fan’s wish

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has the internet in a meltdown as he fulfilled the wish of an adorable fan, who enjoyed his Dil-luminati tour show from her terrace.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A video of a Diljit Dosanjh fan recently went viral on social media, which sees a little girl enjoying the first Delhi show of his Dil-luminati tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from her terrace on Saturday.

In the clip, the minor fan requested ‘Diljit uncle’ to ‘shout’ louder so she could hear him from her house, at some distance from the concert venue.

The viral reel caught the attention of the ‘Naina’ hitmaker and he responded to her, asking the family to come to the venue. “Beta come I have tickets for you and your family,” he wrote on his Instagram stories while reposting the video.

Dosanjh fulfilled his promise and gave the fan pit passes to the little girl and her uncle for the next show, winning millions of hearts on social media.

It is to be noted here that Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted the hotly-anticipated Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour from the capital city over the weekend. He will take his sold-out tour to eight more cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore and Chandigarh, before concluding it in Guwahati on December 29.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh’s film faces trouble from censor board

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.