Diljit Dosanjh wins the internet as he fulfilled little fan’s wish

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh has the internet in a meltdown as he fulfilled the wish of an adorable fan, who enjoyed his Dil-luminati tour show from her terrace.

A video of a Diljit Dosanjh fan recently went viral on social media, which sees a little girl enjoying the first Delhi show of his Dil-luminati tour at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from her terrace on Saturday.

In the clip, the minor fan requested ‘Diljit uncle’ to ‘shout’ louder so she could hear him from her house, at some distance from the concert venue.

The viral reel caught the attention of the ‘Naina’ hitmaker and he responded to her, asking the family to come to the venue. “Beta come I have tickets for you and your family,” he wrote on his Instagram stories while reposting the video.

Dosanjh fulfilled his promise and gave the fan pit passes to the little girl and her uncle for the next show, winning millions of hearts on social media.

It is to be noted here that Diljit Dosanjh kickstarted the hotly-anticipated Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati tour from the capital city over the weekend. He will take his sold-out tour to eight more cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore and Chandigarh, before concluding it in Guwahati on December 29.

