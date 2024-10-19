Diljit Dosanjh’s film faces trouble from censor board

Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Punjab ’95’ faces new hurdles from censor board after demanding at least 120 cuts.

As reported by an Indian media outlet, the Sikh organization SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee), has responded to the demands of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), to make nearly 120 cuts, including renaming the main character, in Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab ’95’.

It is to be noted here that ‘Punjab ’95’, starring Dosanjh along with Arjun Rampal and Surinder Vicky, is set in the turbulent Amritsar of the north-Indian state of Punjab during the ’90s and follows human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was leading a simple, middle-class life with his wife and two children, before he put himself and his family at risk, following his research on the illegal killings of thousands of Sikhs.

Filmmaker Honey Trehan directed the title, produced by Ronnie Screwvala,

As per the recent development, SGPC has been instructed by Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, to form a new review board, comprising legal experts and academics knowledgeable about the politics of that era, to review the film.

Reportedly, Giani Raghbir Singh, the Akal Takht’s Jathedar, has called for a panel of Sikh scholars to thoroughly review the film and ensure its alignment with the community’s sentiments and integrity.

The SGPC aims to consult Sikh scholars for the film to be examined from all perspectives before release. However, the organization is also determined to fight for it to be released in its original form, preserving Khalra’s legacy.

Communicating the concerns of the Khalra family, SGPC General Secretary, Gurcharan Singh Grewal stated that the suggested modifications would diminish the film’s impact by removing references to events and could even distort the historical accuracy.

CBFC has yet to respond to the SGPC regarding the film’s certification.

However, as per a source close to the production, “The makers are seeing some hope after the Akal Takht and SGPC have decided to watch the film.”

Moreover, according to the insider, the makers are also contemplating making any cuts to the film at all, including the original 22 cuts, previously suggested by CBFC. “If the Sikh bodies are comfortable with the film, the makers will fight for the release of the original version,” the person said.

