Diljit Dosanjh is ‘married’ and has a son in US

Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is reportedly said to have tied the knot with an Indian-American woman and is now a father, as per Indian media reports.

The acclaimed Punjabi artist is gearing up for the Netflix premiere of Imtiaz Ali’s film “Amar Singh Chamkila,” based on the true story of the tragic assassination of the Punjabi musician and his wife.

Scheduled for release on April 12, the movie stars Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, his singer-wife, and is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Saregama, Window Seat Films, and Select Media Holdings LLP.

Dosanjh, known for his humility, has captured the hearts of millions and has proudly represented India on numerous international platforms.

Diljit Dosanjh’s acquaintances have shockingly claimed that he is married to an Indian-American woman and has a son in a feature published by The Indian Express for Sunday Express Eye. “An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana,” read the text on the feature.

In 2019, Diljit Dosanjh’s Good Newzz co-star Kiara Advani alluded to Diljit already being a parent. In an interview at the time, Kiara had remarked, “[The movie] was very educational for me, since I am the only one here who is not having a child.”