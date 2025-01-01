Diljit Dosanjh lands in legal trouble over New Year Eve concert

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh is facing legal action, following his New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana, Punjab.

As reported by Indian media, a complaint has been filed against Diljit Dosanjh, following the final show of his Dil-Luminati concert tour in India, held at the Punjab Agricultural University of Ludhiana, on December 31 evening, for performing pro-alcohol songs including ‘Patiala Pegg’, ‘5 Tara Theke’ and ‘Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya)’.

According to the details, Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh, highlighted in his complaint, the impact of Dosanjh’s controversial tracks on the young and underage concertgoers.

Through his complaint, he prompted the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department in the Punjab Government, to issue a formal notice to the District Commissioner of Ludhiana, urging them to prevent the ‘Lover’ hitmaker from performing these songs during his shows.

The notice called for a ban on songs, glorifying alcohol consumption, even with modified lyrics.

In his complaint, Dharenavar cited a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling of 2019, which directed the police to ensure that no songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence are played at public events, including live concerts, due to their detrimental impact on impressionable children.

Furthermore, the complainant also denounced the singer for performing these songs while sporting a ‘pagadi‘ (traditional headgear) on his head, asserting that the association of the revered symbol with such negative messages could send a wrong message to the audience.

Notably, the last-minute Ludhiana gig on New Year marked the end of the three-month-long Indian leg of Diljit Dosanjh’s sold-out Dil-Luminati Tour, initially scheduled to conclude with the Guwahati show on December 29.