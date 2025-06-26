‘Sardaar Ji 3’ star Diljit Dosanjh ‘doesn’t want to work’ in Bollywood

Amid the boycott calls for Diljit Dosanjh and the makers of his forthcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, starring Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir, an old interview of the Punjabi actor-singer, refusing to work in India’s Bollywood, has resurfaced on the internet.

An old interview clip of Diljit Dosanjh is doing rounds on the internet, ahead of his hotly anticipated ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ release, as the Indian film bodies called for the boycott of the actor and urged the government to revoke his passport.

In the now-viral video, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker expressed his love for music and maintained that he wants to continue making music, rather than establishing himself as a Bollywood star, and he does not need anyone’s approval for it.

“I don’t even want to work in Bollywood. I have no such desire to become a great Bollywood star,” Dosanjh can be heard saying in the interview.

“I love music, and I can continue making music without anyone’s permission or any big star’s approval or names attached. I don’t need to think that, ‘Oh this person’s work will sell, this one will get a song, that one won’t.’ None of that applies to me,” he emphasised.

“No one can stop me from making music. As long as I feel like it, I’ll keep creating music. And as long as God wills it, I’ll make music,” he concluded. “Whether I get work in Bollywood or not, I couldn’t care less.”

Notably, Dosanjh and ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers have decided to release Amar Hundal’s directorial horror-comedy, co-starring Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa and Gulshan Grover overseas, overseas, including Pakistan, in the wake of the Film Federation of Western Indian Cinema’s (FWIC) ban on Pakistani artists working in India, reimposed after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

The U.K.-based spooky comedy threequel is scheduled to arrive in worldwide theatres, except India, on June 27.

