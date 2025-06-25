‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers issue statement amid Hania Aamir casting row

Production banner White Hill Studios, of hotly anticipated ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, has finally issued a statement, amid the backlash regarding Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir’s casting in Diljit Dosanjh-led horror comedy.

Amid the boycott calls for Diljit Dosanjh and ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers, for casting Hania Aamir in the movie, White Hill Studios issued a statement on Tuesday evening, defending the casting of Hania Aamir in the spooky threequel.

“This is to bring to everyone’s kind notice that the film named ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ was shot before the prevailing situation that our country is facing, and it was never the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” the makers stated.

“We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune,” they revealed further.

For the unversed, Amar Hundal’s directorial ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which marks the Indian movie debut of Aamir, and co-stars Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa and Gulshan Grover among others, is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release, except India, on June 27.

The development followed the previous reports from media, which suggested that the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star has been dropped from her debut Punjabi film, after the Film Federation of Western India Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, these speculations were debunked by the official trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which confirmed Aamir’s role as a ghostbuster in her maiden cross-border collaboration.

