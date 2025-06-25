Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ overseas release

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh have finally spoken up on the producers’ decision of not releasing his forthcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ in India, amid the backlash regarding Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir’s casting in the horror comedy.

Amid the boycott calls for Diljit Dosanjh and ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers, for casting Hania Aamir in the movie, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker recently sat with a British radio station to talk about the project and address the row.

In his defence, Dosanjh said, “When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February, and things were normal back then.”

“After that, a lot happened that was beyond our control. Due to this, the film can obviously not be released in India now. Therefore, the producers decided to release it overseas instead,” he shared.

“The producers have obviously invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like the current situation was happening. So, despite being aware of the loss that they will incur, by removing an entire territory (India), if the producers want to release it overseas only, I support their decision,” Dosanjh explained.

For the unversed, Amar Hundal’s directorial ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which marks the Indian movie debut of Aamir, and co-stars Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa and Gulshan Grover among others, is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release, except India, on June 27.

The development followed the previous reports from media, which suggested that the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star has been dropped from her debut Punjabi film, after the Film Federation of Western India Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

However, these speculations were debunked by the official trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which confirmed Aamir’s role as a ghostbuster in her maiden cross-border collaboration.

