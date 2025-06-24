Hania Aamir steals the spotlight in ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ song ‘Sohni Lagdi’

Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir stole all the spotlight from Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Sohni Lagdi’, the new romantic track of her debut Indian movie ‘Sardaar Ji 3’.

‘Sohni Lagdi’, the first music video of Hania Aamir, from her maiden cross-border collaboration ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, is out now, and it serves as proof that this superstar is here to rule the silver screen.

With vocals of Dosanjh and peppy beats of the romantic track, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star is a treat to watch, dancing amidst the scenic views of England, in her vibrant chiffon sarees.

Notably, Amar Hundal’s directorial ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, which marks the Indian cinema debut of Aamir, is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release, except India, on June 27.

The makers have decided not to release the U.K.-based spooky threequel in India, after the Film Federation of Western India Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed at least 26 people in April, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

Previously, the reports from Indian media also suggested that Aamir has been dropped from her first Punjabi film with the ‘Lover’ hitmaker.

However, not only did the official trailer of ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, released on Sunday, quash the rumours, but it also gives eager fans a good glimpse into the pivotal role of Aamir as a ghostbuster in the movie.

