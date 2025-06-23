‘Sardaar Ji 3’ producer opens up on Hania Aamir’s casting

Amid the backlash from Indian film bodies, producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu, of Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh’s forthcoming horror comedy ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, breaks silence on Pakistani superstar’s casting.

Amid the boycott calls for Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ makers, for casting Hania Aamir in the movie, film producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu defended the decision to release the movie with the Pakistani star.

“The film was shot before the conflict with Pakistan,” he defended and added, “Keeping sentiments on Indian in mind, no India release for the movie.”

For the unversed, Amar Hundal’s directorial ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, which marks the Indian movie debut of Aamir, and co-stars Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa and Gulshan Grover among others, is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release, except India, on June 27.

Notably, the development followed the previous reports from media, which suggested that Aamir has been dropped from her debut Punjabi film with the ‘Lover’ hitmaker, after the Film Federation of Western India Cinema (FWIC) reimposed the ban on Pakistani artists working in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which killed at least 26 people, intensifying political tensions between India and Pakistan.

While the makers initially maintained a silence on the matter, as Aamir’s absence from the movie’s official poster and teaser continued to fuel the rumours, the official trailer of the title, dropped on Sunday, has now confirmed that the Pakistani superstar is indeed set with her maiden cross-border collaboration.

