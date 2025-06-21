Hania Aamir comes out in Talha Anjum’s defence amid latest concert controversy

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir came to rapper Talha Anjum’s support amid the latest concert controversy of Young Stunners’ star.

Hania Aamir defended Talha Anjum’s reaction after a video of the rapper, dragging a concertgoer to the stage following his bottle attack on him, went viral on social media.

For the unversed, the incident occurred at a recent Young Stunners concert, when a miscreant allegedly threw a bottle at the ‘Kaun Talha’ singer during his performance. In the widely circulated clip, Anjum can be seen pointing towards the crowd as he instructed the security personnel to bring the accused onto the stage, after which he was dragged by his hair and escorted backstage.

While the video prompted mixed reactions from keyboard warriors, Anjum or his team has yet to release any official statement on the incident.

However, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star Hania Aamir has now come out in the singer’s support, urging that artists should not be disrespected or made a target.

Adding to rapper Ansar’s response video to Anjum’s incident, urging respect for artists, Aamir added, “Throwing things at an artist mid-performance isn’t just disrespectful, it’s dehumanising. You can’t demand art and offer no respect.”

“No artist should have to perform under threat or disrespect. Talha Anjum deserves a stage, not a battlefield. Hold the crowd accountable, not the artist,” she suggested. “If we can’t protect the space artists create for us, we don’t deserve it.”

“Talha Arjum is an artist, not a target. Put some respect on Mr Most Streamed’s name,” the actor concluded.

