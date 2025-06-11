Hania Aamir performs Hajj; shares pictures from blessed journey

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir was among the chosen ones who got the opportunity to experience the incredible journey of Hajj this year.

Hania Aamir, who was blessed to visit the holy land of Makkah for her first Umrah pilgrimage last Ramadan, was among the 1.67 million Muslims called for Hajj 2025, she shared, with her first pictures from the sacred journey on Instagram.

Taking to her official handle earlier this week, Aamir shared her very first pictures from the journey, during her stay in the Mina camp, and captioned, “Chand raat mubarak habibti.” The actor can be seen posing with a group of girls in the published snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Days after, following her ‘Eid Mubarak’ post on the social site, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star dropped a series of photos from her ‘blessed’ Hajj journey, at Mount Arafat, prompting good wishes from her fans and the showbiz fraternity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Besides the millions of likes on her posts, fellow celebrities like Feroze Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Hasan Raheem, Yumna Zaidi, Yashma Gill and twin sisters Aiman and Minal Khan, among others, turned to the comments sections to extend their congratulations and heartfelt wishes for Aamir. However, a certain section of keyboard warriors continued to target her with their mean words.

