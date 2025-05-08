web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, May 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Hania Aamir issues warning to fans

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir has issued an urgent warning to her social media followers.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening, Hania Aamir denied the rumours of having a separate account for her Indian fans, after their government banned the social media handles of Pakistani artists in the country.

She clarified to her fans that her official handle on the social platform, with the username ‘haniaheheofficial’ and created in 2015, is the only account she uses.

“This is the only account I have on Instagram. In case anyone is getting any requests from any other accounts posing as me, please report them. Thank you,” wrote the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star.Hania Aamir issues warning to fans

Notably, Hania Aamir is one of the country’s leading female stars at the moment, who also enjoys a massive fanbase of at least 18.6 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

On the work front, she last won global recognition and acclaim with her portrayal of Sharjeena in the megabuster drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.

Meanwhile, she was reportedly set for her debut cross-border collaboration, in Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Punjabi movie, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. However, amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following last month’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the celebrity was dropped from her debut Indian movie.

Also Read: Hania Aamir opens up on pressure of being the Gen Z icon

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.