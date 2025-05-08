Hania Aamir issues warning to fans

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir has issued an urgent warning to her social media followers.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening, Hania Aamir denied the rumours of having a separate account for her Indian fans, after their government banned the social media handles of Pakistani artists in the country.

She clarified to her fans that her official handle on the social platform, with the username ‘haniaheheofficial’ and created in 2015, is the only account she uses.

“This is the only account I have on Instagram. In case anyone is getting any requests from any other accounts posing as me, please report them. Thank you,” wrote the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star.

Notably, Hania Aamir is one of the country’s leading female stars at the moment, who also enjoys a massive fanbase of at least 18.6 million followers on her official Instagram handle.

On the work front, she last won global recognition and acclaim with her portrayal of Sharjeena in the megabuster drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa.

Meanwhile, she was reportedly set for her debut cross-border collaboration, in Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Punjabi movie, ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. However, amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following last month’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, the celebrity was dropped from her debut Indian movie.

