Hania Aamir opens up on pressure of being the Gen Z icon

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir talked about handling the pressure of being the Gen Z icon of the country, as she reflected on the incredible year 2024.

From being the most-followed Pakistani star on Instagram to giving the biggest TV serial of the year to bagging the first Netflix original of the country, Hania Aamir had a lot to be grateful for in the incredible year 2024, besides her global fame and acclaim.

“To be honest, I’m just grateful for all the love that I received,” said Pakistan’s ‘sweetheart’ and the ‘Gen Z’ icon of the country, in a conversation with senior journalist Will Ripley for an international publication.

“It’s actually been an honour to be working with people who’ve been working for over a decade or so, and are much more experienced and just lovely to work with,” she added.

Reflecting on the pressure of being a Gen Z trailblazer, Aamir maintained that she doesn’t ‘take a lot of pressure’ and noted, “I just try and be myself. Whatever comes my way, I just try to do it with as much honesty as I can.”

Aamir signed off with a new year’s message to her fans across the globe saying, “I wish them a lot of love, health and success, and I just hope they lead the new year with a lot of authenticity and are just kind to themselves!”

Sharing a clip from her interview on Instagram, she captioned, “Reflecting on an incredible year filled with blessings and growth. Here’s to more love, more lessons, and even more magic in 2025!”

