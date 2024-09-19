Diljit Dosanjh served legal notice over Dil-Luminati Tour

Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been served with a legal notice by a Delhi-based law student, over the ticket prices of his Dil-Luminati concert tour in India.

As reported by Indian media outlets, a Delhi-based law student, identified as Riddhima Kapoor, has sent a legal notice to singer Diljit Dosanjh, over the malpractice in ticket sales of his much-awaited Dil-Luminati tour.

According to the details, Kapoor accused the concert organizers of violating consumer rights and malpractices in the ticket sales process, after she failed to obtain the tickets for the Indian leg of the concert tour, beginning next month.

In the notice, titled ‘Manipulation for ticket prices, unfair trade practices, and scalping of tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati India Tour’, Kapoor noted that despite announcing September 12, 1 p.m., as the official ticket booking time for general sales, passes were made available a minute earlier, i.e. at 12:59 p.m., and were sold out within 60 seconds, leaving hundreds of Dosanjh fans upset, as they failed to obtain a ticket for his show in the Indian capital.

Kapoor further claimed that she specifically got herself an HDFC credit card, to avail early-bird access to the passes, however, despite the money being deducted from her bank account, she failed to get the concert ticket, and her money was refunded later.

“This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith,” read the notice.

Apart from the ‘GOAT’ singer, the legal notice was also sent to the event partners, including Zomato, HDFC Bank and Saregama Pvt. Ltd., who are yet to respond to it.

It is to be noted here that the hotly-anticipated Indian leg of the Dil-Luminati tour is set to kickstart from the Delhi show, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on October 26.

This will be followed by concerts in multiple cities across India, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.