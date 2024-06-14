‘He isn’t introducing them to the world…’: Punjabi actor fuels Diljit Dosanjh marriage speculations

Indian Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk almost confirmed the speculated marriage of Diljit Dosanjh, as he revealed that the latter isn’t introducing his family to the world, due to security issues.

Actor-singer Ammy Virk, who is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’, co-starring Sonam Bajwa, seemingly confirmed the rumours of Diljit Dosanjh’s marriage with an Indian-American woman and shared that he has possibly kept his family away from the spotlight, due to security concerns.

Virk said, “You cannot stop anyone. If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world.”

He continued with his own example saying, “I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are my Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they [families] will be troubled.”

“We are in such a profession where we not only have fans but there might be some other issues too, maybe there is some enmity. Families must not suffer. For now, they can go to the market or wherever, nobody cares. If people get to know, they might be targeted. This is for their security and this is their own will as well,” he explained.

For the unversed, it was first reported by an Indian publication, in April this year, that the ‘Crew’ star is married to an Indian-American woman and shares a son with her as well, claimed one of his friends.

Dosanjh neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

