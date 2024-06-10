Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa recreate Sharmin Segal’s Heeramandi dialogue

Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh and his costar Neeru Bajwa recreated the viral dialogue of Sharmin Segal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi with a hilarious twist.

Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram to share the video of their take on the dialogue which soon went viral.

The actor captioned the video with, “5 10 Laakh De Dijiye.”

Sharmin Segal, who essayed the role of Alamzeb in Heermandi, delivered the original dialogue.

In their recreation, Neeru Bajwa says, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, paanch, das lakh de dijiye. Deewane toh hum khud ban jayenge aap bas apna property mere naam kar dijiye (Please see me once. Give Rs 5-10 lakh. I will become crazy if you just transfer your property to my name).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The viral video shows Diljit Dosanjh joining in and adding his comedic reaction to the demand of Bajwa.

The two are set to star in Jatt and Juliet 3 directed by Maneesh Sharma. The romantic comedy-drama is scheduled to hit theaters on June 28.

Read more: Sharmin Segal says she was ‘prepared’ for ‘Heeramandi’ criticism

Dosanjh’s most recent outing was in the biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila released on Netflix.

It is pertinent to mention that Sharmin Segal, who is the niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, copped heat after she was dubbed the weakest link in the cast of the series.

Several suggested that the veteran filmmaker cast her in the pivotal role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi only because of her relation to him.

The eight-episodic launching season of the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ co-starring Segal with Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Earlier this month, streaming giant Netflix greenlit another instalment of Bhansali’s debut web series.

The official Instagram handle of Netflix India confirmed on June 3 that the debut web series of Bollywood’s seasoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Heeramandi’, has been renewed for season 2.