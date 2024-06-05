Sharmin Segal says she was ‘prepared’ for ‘Heeramandi’ criticism

Rising actor Sharmin Segal says she was ‘prepared’ for all the criticism on her performance as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, and it didn’t really disturb her mental peace.

In an exclusive interview with an Indian media outlet, Sharmin Segal opened up on the backlash she received on her performance in ‘Heeramandi’ and revealed how she deals with all the negativity and trolling impacting her mental health.

Segal said, “I’ve been working on my mental health for a very long time in my life now. It is just not throughout my acting life. It is something when you start understanding yourself better, it becomes a lot easier.”

“I’ve chosen this profession to cater to an audience, so I was prepared for reactions and responses and there has been so much love also,” she added.

The actor continued, “Sometimes looking at the negativity, we tend to completely omit the positivity. Maybe the first few days it did. I just felt a little like uneasy, but after that, it’s always a constant dialogue with yourself.”

“So basically you keep having that inner dialogue with your inner self, and then you pull yourself out even if you are down, but I don’t think it later affected me as much,” confessed the actor.

“I can’t fixate on somebody who has taken their time out to write negative things about me. If it’s constructive, then yes I am very open to listening to it but if it’s not, then you’ve to focus on the amount of love,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Segal, who is the niece of Bhansali, was dubbed the weakest link in the ensemble cast of the series and viewers questioned the veteran filmmaker for casting her in the pivotal role of Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’, only because of her relation to him.

The eight-episodic launching season of the web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, co-starring Segal with Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, is currently streaming on Netflix.

