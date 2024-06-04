‘Heeramandi’ actor has a piece of advice for Sharmin Segal amid criticism

Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman, aka Nawab Zorawar of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has a piece of advice for his co-star Sharmin Segal, amid all the backlash for her performance.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Adhyayan Suman addressed the criticism that his co-star Sharmin Segal received for her ‘expressionless’ performance in ‘Heeramandi’ and advised her ‘not to live in a bubble’.

“I think it’s very important to not live in a bubble. It’s very important to accept any sort of reality, not just Heeramandi,” he advised Segal.

Suman continued, “It’s very important to understand who you are, it’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-20 years. It’s important for you to not lie to yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

“If she is being criticised for her performance, she should come out and speak to people. The audiences are very gentle, they’ll give you another chance if they feel you’ve worked hard,” he suggested.

For the unversed, Segal, who is the niece of Bhansali, was dubbed the weakest link in the ensemble cast of the series and viewers questioned the veteran filmmaker for casting her in the pivotal role of Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’, only because of her relation to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Meanwhile, the launching season of Bhansali’s much-awaited web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which explores the stories of courtesans living in the red-light district of Lahore, during pre-independent India, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Read More: Sharmin Segal breaks silence on being trolled for ‘Heeramandi’

The eight-episodic series, co-starring Segal with Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.

The title has been officially renewed for season 2 at the streaming giant.