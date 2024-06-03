Sharmin Segal breaks silence on being trolled for ‘Heeramandi’

Rising actor Sharmin Segal has finally spoken up about being brutally trolled for her performance as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

In a fresh interview with an Indian media outlet, Sharmin Segal opened up on all the trolling and hate on social media. “I had given my all to Alamzeb’s character,” the actor began to share and revealed that she ‘missed out on a lot of love’ from viewers because she had stopped looking at reviews due to the criticism.

“There was a point when I was not looking at many things [reviews] but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting,” said the ‘Malaal’ actor. “We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don’t talk about. It’s perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree.”

“I’ve now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all,” she maintained.

“I saw positivity, constructive criticism, and a whole range of feedback and that’s what happens when you put yourself out there as an artist or an actor. It was actually quite nice to hear all sides of things. It’s an inevitability. Opinions shape you as an actor and a human being. These are actual humans responding to you and it makes you realise how many people you can reach. These opinions are very important,” Segal explained.

For the unversed, Segal, who is the niece of Bhansali, was dubbed the weakest link in the ensemble cast of the series and viewers questioned the veteran filmmaker for casting her in the pivotal role of Alamzeb in ‘Heeramandi’, only because of her relation to him.

Notably, Bhansali’s much-awaited web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which explores the stories of courtesans living in the red-light district of Lahore, during pre-independent India, premiered on Netflix last month.

The eight-episodic web series, co-starring Segal with Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in main roles, along with Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah, received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike.

