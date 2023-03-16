Dimple Kapadia slaps Ranbir Kapoor 15-20 times

Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia slapped the lead of her film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ Ranbir Kapoor 15-20 times.

A scene from the film required Dimple Kapadia, who plays Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, to slap the latter. In the filming, the film’s writer and director Luv Ranjan got the perfect shot on the second take.

However, he teased them by kept asking them for more takes repeatedly.

Everyone thought Dimple Kapadia was slapping Ranbir Kapoor. It turned out that the ‘Rocket Singh: The Salesman of the Year‘ star was ducking the slap because of his perfect timing.

Dimple Kapadia reacted hilariously by saying Ranbir Singh has perfect timing as he is the son of the late-great actor Rishi Kapoor.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ is about chaos ensuing when Mickey / Rohan Arora (Ranbir Kapoor), a ‘player’ in the world of romantic relationships, cross paths with Tinni / Nisha Malhotra (Shraddha Kapoor), a worthy opponent who believes love is a battle of wits.

The cast includes Hasleen Kaur, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Dimple Kapadia, Monica Chaudhary, Gulnaaz Khan, Boney Kapoor and others.

