When Natalie Portman told Ranbir Kapoor to ‘get lost’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor revealed he was once told to get lost by her Hollywood compatriot when asking for a picture.

The Rockstar actor, speaking with comedian Kapil Sharma, recalled that he came across the Star Wars actor when he was on the streets of New York City.

“Main New York ki sadak pe chal raha tha (I was walking on a street in New York), he said. “Main bhaag raha tha actually, mujhe bohot zor ki bathroom aa rahi thi (I was rushing as I had to go to the bathroom quickly).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)



“Main bhaag raha tha hotel ki taraf aur woh phone pe baat karte hue aise guzar rahi thi (I was running towards the hotel and she was passing by while being on call. Nazar mili toh maine socha, ‘Yaar, yeh toh Natalie Portman hai.’ (I realized that it was Natalie Portman when I saw her.)”

Read More: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married this month

“Toh main ghoom ke bhaag ke aaya aur kaha, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (So, I turned around and ran towards her, asking for a photo).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir kapoor 🔵 (@ranbir_kapoooor)



Ranbir Kapoor went on to say that he came to realize that she was in tears and told him to get lost.

He said that the incident did not make him any less of a fan than he already was. He said that he will ask her for a picture when he interacts with her again.

Comments