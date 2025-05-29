Dipika Kakar diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer

Indian TV actor turned YouTuber Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer, revealed her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As confirmed by her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, in his latest YouTube video, Indian TV A-lister Dipika Kakar, who was diagnosed with a tennis-ball-sized tumour in her liver, has been confirmed by her doctors that it is stage 2 cancerous.

Appearing in Ibrahim’s video to update concerned fans about her health, the ‘Bigg Boss’ winner shared that what started as a simple hospital visit, due to stomach pain, turned into a life-changing diagnosis for the family.

In an Instagram post, Kakar also noted, “As you all are aware, last few weeks have been quite difficult for us…walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach… then finding out its a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second stage malignant (cancerous)… it has been one of the most we have seen, experienced!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

The celebrity continued, “I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshAllah! With my entire family being by my side… and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too!”

Sharing the note on the social site, she captioned, “Keep Me In Your Prayers.”

Also Read: Michael Bolton reveals brain cancer diagnosis