Dipika Kakar welcomes first child with Shoaib Ibrahim

Indian TV couple, and now YouTubers, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became parents to a baby boy on Wednesday.

Indian TV A-lister, Kakar gave birth to her first child with her husband Ibrahim this morning, as confirmed by the latter via his Instagram stories.

Taking to his handle, the new dad announced, “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy.”

“It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers,” the ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor wrote further with praying hands emojis. The joyous announcement came just a day after then-Papa-to-be, Ibrahim celebrated his 38th birthday with family and friends.

It is pertinent to mention that the former co-stars, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim tied the knot in 2018. They announced their first pregnancy in January this year.

In a joint Instagram post, which sees the couple twin in white outfits with matching caps reading ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’, they shared, “Our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness 🙈 Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon.”

The post was liked by millions of fans and received heartwarming wishes for the couple.

