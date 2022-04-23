Diplomatic cable: JI demands SC to constitute judicial commission

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has also demanded the Supreme Court (SC) to form a judicial commission to probe the diplomatic cable, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq said in a Twitter thread that a judicial commission should be constituted to probe into the diplomatic cable. He said that the investigation will find the reality.

He predicted that the country is facing the risk of a civil war if any delay was made in the elections and election reforms through political talks. Sirajul Haq added that it is the responsibility of all stakeholders to bring out the country from the political crisis.

READ: ‘NO FOREIGN CONSPIRACY’: US WELCOMES NSC STATEMENT

The JI Ameer suggested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ensure timely elections and election reforms instead of focusing on the development projects.

مراسلے کی تحقیقات کے لیے سپریم کورٹ کی طرف سے جوڈیشل کمیشن قائم کیا جائے۔ اسی سے دودھ کا دودھ اور پانی کا پانی ہوگا، اور لوگوں کو اعتماد بھی ہوگا۔ — Siraj ul Haq (@SirajOfficial) April 23, 2022

He was of the view that an election without electoral reforms would not bear any fruit. He suggested that the rigging culture should be eliminated in the elections.

The JI Ameer said that all political parties should agree on the principle of proportional representation in the elections besides allocating seats for overseas Pakistanis in the assemblies.

Haq said that JI has formed a committee headed by Liaquat Baloch for envisaging electoral reforms which will also consult all political parties.

READ: ASAD MAJEED: EX-PAKISTANI ENVOY TAKES STAND OVER DIPLOMATIC CABLE

“Fair, free and transparent election is the only option to end the political crisis in the country.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded that the Supreme Court should conduct an open hearing into the matter relating to the “threatening” diplomatic cable a day after National Security Committee affirmed its existence.

Addressing a press conference, the former PM said that the NSC meeting confirmed that the diplomatic cable exists and “I can confirm that the tone was quite patronising, and the threat was open and they clearly demanded removal of Imran Khan as PM”.

He demanded that the Supreme Court of Pakistan should conduct an open hearing into the case so that all the characters behind this “conspiracy” be exposed.

Comments