Pakistan, Iran diplomats greet each other on return

ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors of Pakistan and Iran have greeted each other on their return to their respective embassies in the two countries.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Muhammad Mudassir in his post on X said that he was on his way to Tehran and more determined to work peace-loving Pakistan. Strong Pakistan and Iran are critical for the region as well promoting historic people to people ties. He also said that its time to turn a new leaf.

In conformity with the sincere & good wishes of Pakistan’s leadership, I am en route to Tehran.Ever more determined to work for a more robust,stronger & peace-loving 🇵🇰 . Strong 🇵🇰 & 🇮🇷 are critical for region & to promote historic people to people ties . Time to turn a new leaf. — Ambassador Mudassir (@AmbMudassir) January 26, 2024

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam also took to X and expressed pleasure on the return of Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Muhammad Mudassir.

“Pleased to hear that ambassador Mudassir arrived in his second home in Tehran. I am on my way back to Islamabad. My special appreciation goes to the governments of Iran and Pakistan and diplomats Seyed Rasoul Mousavi and Rahim Hayat for their deft and tactful diplomacy. Long live #Iran & #Pakistanfriendship,” he posted on X.

Read More: Pakistan, Iran agree to restore diplomatic ties, return of envoys

Earlier on January 20, Pakistan and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties and send back to ambassadors to their postings.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephonic conversation discussed return of the ambassadors back to their postings in respective capitals.

The foreign office in Islamabad said that the foreign ministers stressed over brotherly ties and bilateral cooperation.

The relations between the two countries were deteriorated following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace. In response, Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts inside the Iranian border, targetting hideouts of Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front.