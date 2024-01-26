16.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 27, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan, Iran diplomats greet each other on return

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Ambassadors of Pakistan and Iran have greeted each other on their return to their respective embassies in the two countries.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Muhammad Mudassir in his post on X said that he was on his way to Tehran and more determined to work peace-loving Pakistan. Strong Pakistan and Iran are critical for the region as well promoting historic people to people ties. He also said that its time to turn a new leaf.

 

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam also took to X and expressed pleasure on the return of Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Muhammad Mudassir.

“Pleased to hear that ambassador Mudassir arrived in his second home in Tehran. I am on my way back to Islamabad. My special appreciation goes to the governments of Iran and Pakistan and diplomats Seyed Rasoul Mousavi and Rahim Hayat for their deft and tactful diplomacy. Long live #Iran & #Pakistanfriendship,” he posted on X.

Read More: Pakistan, Iran agree to restore diplomatic ties, return of envoys

Earlier on January 20, Pakistan and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic ties and send back to ambassadors to their postings.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephonic conversation discussed return of the ambassadors back to their postings in respective capitals.

The foreign office in Islamabad said that the foreign ministers stressed over brotherly ties and bilateral cooperation.

The relations between the two countries were deteriorated following Iran’s violation of Pakistani airspace. In response, Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts inside the Iranian border, targetting hideouts of Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.