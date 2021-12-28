Director Jean-Marc Vallée dies at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, a Canadian best known for directing the Oscar-nominated film “Dallas Buyers Club” and Emmy-winning HBO series “Big Little Lies,” died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City. He was 58.

Vallée’s demise was reported on Sunday by the entertainment website Deadline and confirmed on Twitter by his representative Bumble Ward.

Still in shock over the news that Jean-Marc Vallée has died. What you may not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent awesome mixtapes, while still being a creative genius. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/bArUdskM0i — Bumble Ward (@BumbleWard) December 27, 2021

Vallée’s Hollywood breakthrough came with the 2013 AIDS drama “Dallas Buyers Club,” which won Oscars for actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto.

The movie was based on the true story of homophobic drug addict Ron Woodroof, played by McConaughey, who smuggles much-needed but unapproved medication into the United States to distribute to other AIDS patients.

A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious. pic.twitter.com/2DT0tu9Lbo — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) December 27, 2021 Vallée’s recent win as a director came from the HBO series “Big Little Lies” starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, and Zoë Kravitz. The show won eight Emmy awards in 2017. My heart is broken. My friend. I love you. https://t.co/dvh63E8K7I — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 27, 2021 He directed “Demolition,” a 2015 drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal, about a New York investment banker coming to grips with his wife’s sudden death. Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken. pic.twitter.com/v9WXikI48e — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) December 27, 2021 Vallée had at the time called “Demolition” his most “rock and roll” film, both for its pulsing soundtrack in a film otherwise punctuated by silence, and its often provocative and offbeat portrayal of grief. Jean-Marc Vallée’s passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched – so too was his talent. Through his work and with his art, he left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans as they mourn his sudden passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 27, 2021 Vallée, who hailed from Montreal, forayed into the features film industry with his 1995 thriller “Black List” He is survived by two sons.

