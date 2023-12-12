P-Archies: Director Nabeel Qureshi reviews Netflix’s ‘The Archies’

Pakistan’s celebrated film director Nabeel Qureshi gave his two cents as the review of the recently-released Bollywood film ‘The Archies’, starring celebrity kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

After much anticipation, ever since the initial announcement of the title last year, the live-action adaptation of the comic book classic, ‘The Archies’, finally premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this week.

The title opened to mixed reviews from critics. While audiences appreciated the film for Zoya Akhtar’s aesthetics and direction, it was particularly panned for being the ‘nepo kids fest’, who for their life couldn’t act.

For the unversed, the teenage musical comedy starred debutantes Suhana Khan (daughter of Shahrukh Khan) as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi) as Betty Cooper, and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan) as Archie Andrews along with Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley), Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal (Ethel Muggs), and Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle).

Taking to his account on the micro-blogging site X, filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi also shared similar thoughts in a now-deleted post. “P-Archies,” he had written, taking a dig at the star kids’ debut.

The ‘Khel Khel Mein’ director added, “Lagta hai agency aur client ki brief per bani hai (Seems like [the film] has been made as per agency and client’s brief).”

The post is not present anymore, however, a screengrab of it is viral on social media.

