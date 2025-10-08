Disappointed concert-goers criticize Nicole Scherzinger for late arrival

Nicole Scherzinger has come under fire from fans after reportedly arriving an hour late to her £150 per ticket performance.

The former Pussycat Dolls star left attendees feeling baffled and frustrated, with one concertgoer expressing their disappointment.

A music enthusiast, Christopher Jones, who had early awaited the event, labeled it the “most disappointing concert” he had ever experienced.

The 37-year-old claimed that fans were left completely in the dark while waiting for Scherzinger, who was an hour late for her own show.

According to Jones, the singer performed for only 25 minutes before leaving the stage, prompting the venue lights to be turned on.