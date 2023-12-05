Disaster: Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ trailer fails to impress netizens

Two weeks away from the much-awaited release, the makers of Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Dunki’ dropped the official trailer of the film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The four-minutes-long, roller-coaster-like trailer of ‘Dunki’, filled with comedy, love, romance, action, drama and emotions, was unveiled on Tuesday morning, inviting to ‘join Hardy and his four ullu da patthas on their remarkable journey of love, friendship and nostalgia’.

The trailer video follows Khan’s Hardy, and his four friends, Manu [Taapsee Pannu], Sukhi [Vicky Kaushal], Buggu Lakhanpal [Vikram Kochhar] and Balli [Anil Grover], as they prepare to cross the border, risking multiple perils.

However, netizens seemed to be least impressed with SRK’s comedy-drama, and termed it ‘boring’, ‘forced’ and ‘disaster’.

Reviewing the trailer, an X user wrote, “Boring. Plot has nothing new to offer, many Punjabi films have already covered such topic. Accent is so annoying. I don’t understand the need to mix Punjabi & Hindi. It doesn’t even sound comical. Just stick to Hindi.”

Another noted, “The less I say about the trailer, the better. The Punjabi accent feels forced, the dialogues lack impact, and I struggle to connect emotionally with the story. Not to mention, the de-aging of SRK, whether in ‘Jawan’ or this, comes off as comically unbelievable. This might be the weakest film from Hirani that I can recall. Feel free to call for my head. Cheers.”

“The voice barotone was iffy. Trailer Spoiled so much of the movie and took surprises away – Old SRK, funeral of a character. The action scenes make me feel this movie is gonna get distracted from core story and go downhill – very reminiscent of Zero,” another review read.

The title is directed, and co-written by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, based on the concept of an illegal backdoor route called ‘Donkey Flight’, taken by Indians to immigrate to Western countries.

‘Dunki’ is set for theatrical release on December 21, clashing with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

Shahrukh Khan got Rs.50 in first paycheck: Read to know how he earned!